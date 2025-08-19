Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Position Increased by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $591.36 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $594.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $572.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $541.47. The company has a market capitalization of $710.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

