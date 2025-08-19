Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Position Increased by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0%
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $591.36 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $594.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $572.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $541.47. The company has a market capitalization of $710.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Insiders Trade Millions in NVIDIA-Linked Navitas, Hims, & Shift4
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Why Datadog Is the AI Infrastructure Firm to Watch Out For
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 4 Stocks Every AI ETF Is Buying—And They’re Not What You Think
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.