Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Acquires 501 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 1.1% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $10,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $715.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,135.00 price objective (up previously from $1,133.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $975.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $950.17.

Shares of LLY opened at $698.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.47 billion, a PE ratio of 45.68, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $763.06 and its 200-day moving average is $793.64.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

In related news, CEO David A. Ricks bought 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $644.77 per share, with a total value of $1,052,264.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 546,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,431,926.77. The trade was a 0.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger bought 117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $641.18 per share, with a total value of $75,018.06. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,109.54. The trade was a 4.52% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

