Colonial Trust Advisors Has $4.27 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCR

Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,688 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,029,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,523,000 after acquiring an additional 530,525 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,926,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,487,000 after purchasing an additional 14,557 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,895,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,306,000 after purchasing an additional 42,346 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,620,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,332,000 after purchasing an additional 330,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,421,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,428,000 after buying an additional 350,326 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCR opened at $19.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.59. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $19.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0739 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

