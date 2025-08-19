Wellington Management Group LLP Has $1.01 Billion Stock Position in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 55.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,718,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,587,544 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 1.39% of General Dynamics worth $1,013,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 213.8% during the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on GD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $284.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 price objective on General Dynamics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.78.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 178,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.13, for a total value of $50,629,589.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 769,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,898,829.91. This trade represents a 18.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 17,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.40, for a total value of $5,600,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,260,782.80. The trade was a 51.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 319,810 shares of company stock valued at $94,643,139. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD opened at $313.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $299.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83. General Dynamics Corporation has a 1 year low of $239.20 and a 1 year high of $322.50.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $13.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.27%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

