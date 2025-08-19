Carvana Co. $CVNA Shares Bought by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 72.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 4.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in Carvana by 1.6% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Carvana by 3.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Carvana by 39.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Carvana by 16.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wedbush upgraded shares of Carvana to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $329.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.47.

Carvana Stock Performance

NYSE:CVNA opened at $359.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $77.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 3.57. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.39 and a fifty-two week high of $413.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $338.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.67.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. Carvana had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 40.57%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carvana

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 95,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.09, for a total transaction of $33,193,920.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 34,442,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,023,468,441.53. This trade represents a 0.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.34, for a total transaction of $3,463,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 536,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,790,629.60. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,036,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,693,071 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

