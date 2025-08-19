Dayforce, Inc. $DAY Stock Holdings Raised by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,988 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.06% of Dayforce worth $5,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DAY. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dayforce by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 273,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,927,000 after acquiring an additional 94,635 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Dayforce during the first quarter valued at $1,282,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dayforce by 13.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dayforce by 2.2% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Dayforce by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dayforce

In related news, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $110,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 190,811 shares in the company, valued at $10,496,513.11. This trade represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 2,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $113,265.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 103,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,703,656.84. The trade was a 1.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,382 shares of company stock valued at $539,860. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Dayforce from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Dayforce from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.93.

Dayforce Stock Up 25.8%

Shares of Dayforce stock opened at $66.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Dayforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.01 and a 1-year high of $82.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.67, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $464.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.83 million. Dayforce had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dayforce, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

About Dayforce

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

