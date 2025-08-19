Colonial Trust Advisors Raises Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCU

Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,477 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors owned about 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,453,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,659,000 after purchasing an additional 828,192 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,487,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,454,000 after buying an additional 680,650 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,395,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,329,000 after buying an additional 117,223 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,707,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,925,000 after buying an additional 38,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,167,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,959,000 after buying an additional 26,854 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $16.79 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $16.17 and a 12 month high of $17.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.61.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0687 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

