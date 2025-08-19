Colonial Trust Advisors Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCT

Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,771 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors owned about 0.23% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 382.7% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,704,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,232 shares in the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $19,759,000. Headland Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $15,000,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,751,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,508,000 after buying an additional 762,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,470,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,962,000 after acquiring an additional 625,303 shares during the period.

BSCT opened at $18.70 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.14 and a 52-week high of $18.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.55.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.0778 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

