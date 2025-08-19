RWA Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF $SCHV

RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 281,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Seek First Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,863,000. LWM Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 559,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,881,000 after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 248,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $28.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.88. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $28.47.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

