Financial Advisors Network Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,856,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,581,955,000 after buying an additional 1,771,982 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 27,288,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,016,207,000 after buying an additional 20,059,303 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $933,626,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 330.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,292,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,169,000 after buying an additional 8,671,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Arista Networks by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,315,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $799,244,000 after buying an additional 372,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANET. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI set a $150.00 price objective on Arista Networks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.68, for a total value of $99,083.52. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,512.80. This represents a 10.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 192,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.67, for a total value of $26,953,376.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,623,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,465,112.07. The trade was a 3.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,767,742 shares of company stock valued at $714,048,068 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $137.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $173.43 billion, a PE ratio of 54.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.80 and a 200 day moving average of $96.15. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $141.99.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

