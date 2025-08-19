Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. $CASY

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $5,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 9.7% in the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 39.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CASY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $468.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $467.33.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 0.3%

CASY stock opened at $506.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $514.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $461.35. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $350.52 and a 12 month high of $531.24. The company has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.69. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were given a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 15.57%.

Insider Transactions at Casey’s General Stores

In other Casey’s General Stores news, CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.83, for a total transaction of $10,156,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 89,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,623,447.20. This represents a 18.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chad Michael Frazell sold 4,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.97, for a total transaction of $2,423,087.76. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,785,575.60. The trade was a 29.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,646 shares of company stock worth $22,136,614 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.