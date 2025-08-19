BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $2.19 Million Stake in Corpay, Inc. $CPAY

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its stake in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Corpay were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corpay by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corpay by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corpay by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corpay by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CPAY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Corpay from $360.00 to $356.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Corpay in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $392.00 price objective on Corpay and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Corpay from $375.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Corpay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.33.

Shares of Corpay stock opened at $316.90 on Tuesday. Corpay, Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.02 and a 1 year high of $400.81. The firm has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $327.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $335.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.02. Corpay had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 25.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

