RWA Wealth Partners LLC Sells 9,306 Shares of Bank of America Corporation $BAC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 129,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,306 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Edgar Lomax Co. VA raised its position in Bank of America by 5,708.5% during the 1st quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 549,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,918,000 after purchasing an additional 539,735 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 706,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,485,000 after purchasing an additional 56,788 shares during the last quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 44,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Bank of America by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 38,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. HSBC lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Baird R W lowered Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.13.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $47.92 on Tuesday. Bank of America Corporation has a one year low of $33.06 and a one year high of $49.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of ($22,273.00) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.75%.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $6,762,177.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 223,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,180,656.99. The trade was a 39.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

