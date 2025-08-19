Bank OZK Has $425,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Bank OZK increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. May Hill Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 337.5% in the 1st quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 20,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 16,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 268,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,279,000 after purchasing an additional 24,683 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW stock opened at $115.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.37. The company has a market cap of $63.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.31 and a fifty-two week high of $116.38.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.