RWA Wealth Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND

RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FBND. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,296,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,895,000 after purchasing an additional 879,260 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 42.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,231,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037,583 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,556,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,257,000 after buying an additional 746,666 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 103.0% in the first quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,970,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,546,000 after buying an additional 3,029,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,097,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,710,000 after buying an additional 490,739 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

FBND stock opened at $45.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $47.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.42.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

