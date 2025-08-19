Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Off Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Equinor ASA stock on June 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

Equinor ASA Price Performance

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $24.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.59. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.45.

Equinor ASA Announces Dividend

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $25.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.88 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.304 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 496.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 40.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.70 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Equinor ASA by 725.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 254.5% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 5.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

See Also

