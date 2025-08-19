3,545 Shares in Bunge Global SA $BG Purchased by Financial Advisors Network Inc.

Financial Advisors Network Inc. bought a new stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the 4th quarter valued at $1,994,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Bunge Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Bunge Global by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 502,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,103,000 after acquiring an additional 98,819 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,486,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,379,000 after acquiring an additional 183,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 78,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,090,000 after acquiring an additional 8,691 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BG. Morgan Stanley set a $83.00 price target on shares of Bunge Global and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunge Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.40.

Bunge Global Stock Performance

Bunge Global stock opened at $80.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.51 and a 200-day moving average of $76.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Bunge Global SA has a 1 year low of $67.40 and a 1 year high of $101.81. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.67.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 342.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. Bunge Global’s payout ratio is 27.97%.

Bunge Global Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

