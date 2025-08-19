Sea Limited Sponsored ADR $SE Shares Sold by Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. lessened its stake in Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 57.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,734 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 121,835 shares during the quarter. SEA comprises approximately 0.4% of Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s holdings in SEA were worth $11,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 464.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 237 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SE shares. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of SEA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of SEA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $214.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of SEA in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.49.

SEA stock opened at $177.11 on Tuesday. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $75.67 and a 12-month high of $181.76. The company has a market capitalization of $104.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.77 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.04.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.38). SEA had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

