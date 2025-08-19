Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV Sells 4,100 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV trimmed its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 52.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 75.0% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 90.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.60.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $96.15 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12 month low of $61.16 and a 12 month high of $99.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.68% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

Charles Schwab announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 10,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $889,280.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 173,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $17,185,903.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 590,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,388,148.56. This represents a 22.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 308,016 shares of company stock valued at $29,341,433 in the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

