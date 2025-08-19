Senator Investment Group LP Cuts Stake in Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Senator Investment Group LP reduced its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 305,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,757 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management accounts for about 2.2% of Senator Investment Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Senator Investment Group LP’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $41,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 84.5% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 285.0% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 118.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APO has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $193.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.26.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 0.1%

APO stock opened at $139.48 on Tuesday. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.58 and a twelve month high of $189.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $79.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.98.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6,550,000 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 13.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 38.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,500 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.11, for a total value of $2,249,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 332,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,234,418.89. The trade was a 4.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 4,500 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total transaction of $657,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 83,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,148,527.76. This represents a 5.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

