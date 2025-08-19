Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Lowers Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lessened its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,303 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $286.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.91. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $223.65 and a 12 month high of $289.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

