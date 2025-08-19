U.S. Bancorp $USB Shares Sold by Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV

Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,375 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises 1.5% of Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. YANKCOM Partnership grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,099,509.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 70,346 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,833.64. This trade represents a 25.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $46.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $71.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $53.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.79.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James Financial upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.55.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

