JT Stratford LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

JT Stratford LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 2.4% of JT Stratford LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $13,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 2,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 286.6% during the 1st quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 53,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,018,000 after purchasing an additional 39,553 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 1,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,954,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 1,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $577.11 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $583.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $555.06 and its 200-day moving average is $514.44.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.5911 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

