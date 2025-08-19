Financial Comparison: Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) versus Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY)

Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY – Get Free Report) and Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Tokuyama pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Innospec pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Tokuyama pays out 23.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Innospec pays out 215.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Innospec has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Tokuyama is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Tokuyama and Innospec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tokuyama 6.10% 8.31% 4.75% Innospec 1.08% 10.89% 7.70%

Volatility and Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Tokuyama has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innospec has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

96.6% of Innospec shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Innospec shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tokuyama and Innospec”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tokuyama $2.25 billion 0.70 $154.35 million $0.97 11.21 Innospec $1.85 billion 1.12 $35.60 million $0.78 106.79

Tokuyama has higher revenue and earnings than Innospec. Tokuyama is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Innospec, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Tokuyama and Innospec, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tokuyama 0 0 0 0 0.00 Innospec 0 0 0 1 4.00

Summary

Innospec beats Tokuyama on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tokuyama

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Cement, Electronics and Advanced Materials, Life Science, Eco Business, and Others. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate cullet, sodium bicarbonate, purified, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, methylene chloride, and chloroform. The Cement segment provides cement, ready-mixed concrete, and cement-type stabilizer, as well as engages in the resource recycling business. The Electronic and Advanced Materials segment provides polycrystalline silicon; fumed silica and tetrachlorosilane; aluminum nitride; high-purity chemicals for electronics manufacturing and photoresist developer; and isopropyl alcohol. The Life Science segment provides medical diagnosis systems, dental materials and equipment, pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates, plastic lens-related materials for glasses, and microporous film. The Eco Business segment offers plastic window sashes, ion exchange membranes, as well as engages in waste gypsum board recycling activity. The company was formerly known as Tokuyama Soda Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Tokuyama Corporation in April 1994. Tokuyama Corporation was incorporated in 1918 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc. develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels. This segment's products are used in the operation of commercial trucking, marine and aviation engines, power station generators, heating oil, and other industrial machinery applications. Its Performance Chemicals segment provides technology-based solutions for its customers' processes or products that focuses on the personal care, home care, agrochemical, construction, mining, and other industrial markets. The company's Oilfield Services segment develops and markets chemical solutions for drilling, completion, fracturing, stimulation, and completion operations; and products for oil and gas production. It sells its products primarily to oil and gas exploration and production companies, oil refineries, fuel manufacturers and users, personal care and home care companies, formulators of agrochemical, and other chemical and industrial companies. The company was formerly known as Octel Corp. and changed its name to Innospec Inc. in January 2006. Innospec Inc. was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

