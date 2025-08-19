Groupama Asset Managment Has $25.56 Million Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Groupama Asset Managment increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,582 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,183 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $25,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Novem Group lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Novem Group now owns 4,067 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Seilern Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $64,800,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price objective on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.33.

In related news, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total transaction of $54,720.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,435,040. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.72, for a total value of $358,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 104,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,485,881.28. This trade represents a 0.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,830 shares of company stock worth $1,207,671. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDNS stock opened at $356.25 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.56 and a 1-year high of $376.45. The firm has a market cap of $97.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $325.98 and its 200-day moving average is $294.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 19.88%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

