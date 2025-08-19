Sempra Energy $SRE Shares Purchased by Groupama Asset Managment

Groupama Asset Managment boosted its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,605 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment owned approximately 0.07% of Sempra Energy worth $33,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Eastern Bank grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 73.7% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $81.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $61.90 and a one year high of $95.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.62.

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sempra Energy news, SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 1,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $126,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 15,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,000. This trade represents a 9.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 5,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total transaction of $419,399.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,229,553.80. This represents a 11.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (up from $87.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.58.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

