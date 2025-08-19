JT Stratford LLC Sells 2,144 Shares of MP Materials Corp. $MP

JT Stratford LLC lessened its stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in MP Materials by 16.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 20.6% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 22,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Haven Private LLC boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 6.2% during the first quarter. Haven Private LLC now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MP. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MP Materials from $18.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on MP Materials from $52.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

MP Materials Stock Performance

MP opened at $72.00 on Tuesday. MP Materials Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.95 and a 12-month high of $82.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.29 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.21 and a 200-day moving average of $33.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 41.87%. The company had revenue of $57.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

