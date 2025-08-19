The Walt Disney Company $DIS Holdings Raised by Groupama Asset Managment

Groupama Asset Managment grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,032 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,770 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $29,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 274.0% during the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $116.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $209.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.08. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $124.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.18.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

