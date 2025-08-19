Groupama Asset Managment Sells 1,044,392 Shares of Stellantis N.V. $STLA

Groupama Asset Managment lessened its holdings in shares of Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 65.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 545,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,044,392 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $5,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STLA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 208.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,367,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,067,000 after acquiring an additional 64,406,866 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the first quarter valued at $368,520,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 318.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,808,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,893,000 after acquiring an additional 8,987,548 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the fourth quarter valued at $93,779,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 306.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,905,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,636,000 after acquiring an additional 5,208,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STLA shares. Bank of America lowered Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.50 to $11.75 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.25 to $13.20 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered Stellantis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank raised Stellantis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.74.

Stellantis Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE:STLA opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. Stellantis N.V. has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $16.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Stellantis Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

