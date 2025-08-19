Garda Capital Partners LP Takes Position in VanEck Oil Services ETF $OIH

Garda Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA OIH opened at $239.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.61. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52-week low of $191.21 and a 52-week high of $311.28. The stock has a market cap of $956.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.99.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

