Warrior Met Coal $HCC Shares Acquired by Third Avenue Management LLC

Third Avenue Management LLC grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 613,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,761 shares during the period. Warrior Met Coal accounts for about 5.9% of Third Avenue Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Third Avenue Management LLC owned 1.17% of Warrior Met Coal worth $29,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 818.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 14.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 5,565.4% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 41.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 325.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

Shares of HCC opened at $58.45 on Tuesday. Warrior Met Coal has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $75.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 75.91 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.39. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $297.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.56%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.