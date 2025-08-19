Third Avenue Management LLC Sells 17,422 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. $SUI

Third Avenue Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,422 shares during the quarter. Sun Communities makes up 2.3% of Third Avenue Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Third Avenue Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $11,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 496,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,931,000 after buying an additional 192,411 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,160,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,333,000 after buying an additional 53,464 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $135.00 target price on Sun Communities and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.43.

Sun Communities Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of SUI stock opened at $125.39 on Tuesday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.22 and a 52-week high of $147.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.74.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $623.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.79 million. Sun Communities had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 48.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Communities

In other news, Director Jeff Blau acquired 3,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.99 per share, for a total transaction of $432,433.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,433.35. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sun Communities Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

