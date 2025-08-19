Third Avenue Management LLC Lowers Position in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company $HBB

Third Avenue Management LLC lessened its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE:HBB – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,521 shares during the period. Third Avenue Management LLC owned about 1.83% of Hamilton Beach Brands worth $4,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HBB. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,645,000 after purchasing an additional 29,460 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 202.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Hamilton Beach Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:HBB opened at $13.14 on Tuesday. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $31.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.66.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $127.77 million for the quarter.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

