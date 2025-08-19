Voss Capital LP Has $79.51 Million Holdings in Rentokil Initial PLC $RTO

Voss Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Rentokil Initial PLC (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,471,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 381,659 shares during the quarter. Rentokil Initial makes up about 6.1% of Voss Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Voss Capital LP owned about 0.69% of Rentokil Initial worth $79,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 668.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 201.0% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 35,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 24,039 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 22,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC bought a new position in Rentokil Initial in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 381,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,288 shares in the last quarter. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rentokil Initial stock opened at $24.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.96 and a 200 day moving average of $23.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.92. Rentokil Initial PLC has a 1 year low of $19.60 and a 1 year high of $34.07.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.2738 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 240.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.80%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Rentokil Initial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Monday, July 21st.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

