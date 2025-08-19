Latham Group, Inc. $SWIM Shares Acquired by Voss Capital LP

Voss Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,676,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 512,537 shares during the period. Latham Group accounts for 2.8% of Voss Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Voss Capital LP’s holdings in Latham Group were worth $36,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Latham Group by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,094,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,580,000 after purchasing an additional 458,604 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group during the fourth quarter worth $10,221,000. CenterBook Partners LP increased its position in shares of Latham Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,265,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 113,676 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Latham Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 779,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 18,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group during the fourth quarter worth $5,180,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Latham Group alerts:

Latham Group Price Performance

NASDAQ SWIM opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.32. Latham Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $8.41. The company has a market cap of $897.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.16 and a beta of 1.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Latham Group from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SWIM

Latham Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.