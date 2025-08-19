Third Avenue Management LLC Raises Position in WESCO International, Inc. $WCC

Third Avenue Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Third Avenue Management LLC’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WCC. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 6,769.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 456,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,862,000 after purchasing an additional 449,648 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 88.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 758,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,839,000 after purchasing an additional 355,570 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 149.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 255,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,148,000 after purchasing an additional 152,727 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 19,737.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 74,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,553,000 after purchasing an additional 74,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WESCO International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WCC opened at $210.21 on Tuesday. WESCO International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.21 and a twelve month high of $219.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.08 and a 200 day moving average of $177.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.08. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. will post 13.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.4538 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. WESCO International’s payout ratio is 14.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WESCO International news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 11,093 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $2,339,624.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 48,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,255,498.75. The trade was a 18.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christine Ann Wolf sold 3,106 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.14, for a total transaction of $550,196.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 30,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,346,262.34. This trade represents a 9.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WCC shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of WESCO International from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of WESCO International in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WESCO International

About WESCO International

(Free Report)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.