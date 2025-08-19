Petiole USA ltd Lowers Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated $CMA

Petiole USA ltd lessened its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Comerica accounts for about 2.1% of Petiole USA ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Petiole USA ltd’s holdings in Comerica were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Comerica by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comerica

In related news, insider James Mcgregor Carr sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $269,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 33,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,928.88. This represents a 10.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allysun C. Fleming sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $140,763.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,690.72. This represents a 18.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMA. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Comerica from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Comerica from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Comerica from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Comerica from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.40.

Comerica Trading Down 0.4%

CMA stock opened at $67.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.07. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $48.12 and a 52 week high of $73.45.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.19. Comerica had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $849.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.41%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading

