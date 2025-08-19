Alta Equipment Group Inc. $ALTG Shares Purchased by Voss Capital LP

Voss Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,980,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,816 shares during the period. Alta Equipment Group accounts for about 1.1% of Voss Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Voss Capital LP owned 0.09% of Alta Equipment Group worth $13,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALTG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 15.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alta Equipment Group news, Director Andrew P. Studdert bought 6,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $32,366.40. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 93,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,003.20. This represents a 7.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alta Equipment Group Price Performance

Shares of ALTG opened at $7.73 on Tuesday. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.96. The company has a market cap of $247.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.69.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 95.61%. The firm had revenue of $481.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.63 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates through three segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Master Distribution. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and other material handling equipment, heavy and compact earthmoving equipment, crushing and screening equipment, environmental processing equipment, cranes and aerial work platforms, paving and asphalt equipment, and other construction equipment and related products.

