D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI Shares Sold by Voss Capital LP

Voss Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 58.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. Voss Capital LP’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,822,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,866 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,510,000 after buying an additional 15,760 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 77,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,820,000 after buying an additional 24,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 7,274.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 353,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,879,000 after buying an additional 348,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $165.26 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.34. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.44 and a 1-year high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 12.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on D.R. Horton

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,150 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total transaction of $274,555.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,046.10. The trade was a 49.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.