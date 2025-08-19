ZEGA Investments LLC Invests $310,000 in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares $TECL

ZEGA Investments LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 262,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,400,000 after acquiring an additional 23,301 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 8,493.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 31,087 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 384.1% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 23,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchview Capital LP bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,630,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TECL opened at $106.34 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $32.52 and a twelve month high of $111.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 3.54.

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

