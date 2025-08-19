Reviewing FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) & TruGolf (NASDAQ:TRUG)

TruGolf (NASDAQ:TRUG – Get Free Report) and FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for TruGolf and FARO Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TruGolf 0 0 1 0 3.00 FARO Technologies 0 2 0 0 2.00

TruGolf currently has a consensus price target of $100.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,172.73%. FARO Technologies has a consensus price target of $35.50, indicating a potential downside of 19.30%. Given TruGolf’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe TruGolf is more favorable than FARO Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TruGolf -45.71% N/A -58.94% FARO Technologies -0.26% -0.35% -0.18%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares TruGolf and FARO Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

3.2% of TruGolf shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.2% of FARO Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.9% of TruGolf shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of FARO Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TruGolf and FARO Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TruGolf $21.86 million 0.18 -$8.80 million ($34.50) -0.13 FARO Technologies $342.43 million 2.48 -$9.07 million ($0.05) -879.80

TruGolf has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FARO Technologies. FARO Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TruGolf, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

TruGolf has a beta of -0.91, meaning that its share price is 191% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FARO Technologies has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About TruGolf

TruGolf Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, engages in the development and sale of indoor golf simulator hardware under the TruGolf Nevada brand for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It also provides E6 Connect software for use on other companies' hardware. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Centerville, Utah.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications. It also provides FARO Software, a software solution that integrate with FARO hardware products to merge data and provide collaborative workflows and applications. It sells its products to automotive, aerospace, and metal and machine fabrication industries. FARO Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Lake Mary, Florida.

