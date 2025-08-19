ZEGA Investments LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

ZEGA Investments LLC reduced its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 40.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. ZEGA Investments LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.9% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 8.9% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $2,160,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 537,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,064,576. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 256,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total transaction of $58,160,848.90. Following the sale, the director directly owned 165,507 shares in the company, valued at $37,594,915.05. This trade represents a 60.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,014,642 shares of company stock valued at $657,325,186. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $198.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.12 billion, a PE ratio of -47.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $212.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.68. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.13 and a 12 month high of $229.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 36.43% and a negative return on equity of 37.75%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.32.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

