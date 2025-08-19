Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Takes Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $16,758,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Alhambra Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Raymond James Financial lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $174.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.21.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

NYSE MAA opened at $140.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.32 and a 1 year high of $173.38. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.42.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $549.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.