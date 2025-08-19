Contrasting BANCORP 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) and FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW)

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) and BANCORP 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

FinWise Bancorp has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BANCORP 34 has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get FinWise Bancorp alerts:

Profitability

This table compares FinWise Bancorp and BANCORP 34’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FinWise Bancorp 12.72% 7.70% 1.76% BANCORP 34 11.27% 4.26% 0.40%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FinWise Bancorp 0 0 4 0 3.00 BANCORP 34 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for FinWise Bancorp and BANCORP 34, as provided by MarketBeat.

FinWise Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $20.8750, indicating a potential upside of 13.14%. Given FinWise Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe FinWise Bancorp is more favorable than BANCORP 34.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FinWise Bancorp and BANCORP 34″s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FinWise Bancorp $96.84 million 2.58 $12.74 million $0.97 19.02 BANCORP 34 $56.34 million 1.47 $1.69 million $0.86 14.37

FinWise Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than BANCORP 34. BANCORP 34 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FinWise Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.4% of FinWise Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.5% of BANCORP 34 shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.3% of FinWise Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of BANCORP 34 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

FinWise Bancorp beats BANCORP 34 on 14 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FinWise Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Utah. The company offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, health savings account demand deposits, NOW and money market accounts, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits. It also provides loans, including consumer, small business administration, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential real estate loans. In addition, the company offers debit cards, remote deposit capture, online banking, mobile banking, and direct deposit services; and business accounts and cash management services, such as business checking and savings accounts, and treasury services. FinWise Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Murray, Utah.

About BANCORP 34

(Get Free Report)

Bancorp 34, Inc. operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand and time deposits, NOW accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides term, working capital, construction, USDA, small business administration, equipment, assisted living and skilled nursing, renewable energy and solar equipment, and commercial real estate loans; and small to medium size business and business acquisitions financing; lines of credit; multi-family finance; and employee stock ownership plans, HOA lending, and investor pools of single family rentals. In addition, it offers credit and debit cards; safe deposit boxes; treasury management products; and merchant card processing, cash management, e-banking, mobile and online banking, bill payment, and merchant capture services. The company operates through its network of full-service branches in Scottsdale and Arizona, as well as Alamogordo and Las Cruces, New Mexico. Bancorp 34, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for FinWise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinWise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.