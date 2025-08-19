Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Has $42.63 Million Position in Badger Meter, Inc. $BMI

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $42,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 0.6% in the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 8,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 4.6% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 7.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,018 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $186.76 on Tuesday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.17 and a 12 month high of $256.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.84.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.02). Badger Meter had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $238.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Argus set a $240.00 price target on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $284.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Badger Meter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.40.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

