Reviewing Waters (NYSE:WAT) and AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN)

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) and Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for AxoGen and Waters, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get AxoGen alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AxoGen 0 0 3 0 3.00 Waters 0 9 5 1 2.47

AxoGen currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 67.85%. Waters has a consensus price target of $378.7333, suggesting a potential upside of 30.98%. Given AxoGen’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AxoGen is more favorable than Waters.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AxoGen $203.27 million 3.51 -$9.96 million ($0.10) -154.90 Waters $2.96 billion 5.82 $637.83 million $11.09 26.07

This table compares AxoGen and Waters”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Waters has higher revenue and earnings than AxoGen. AxoGen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Waters, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

AxoGen has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Waters has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.3% of AxoGen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.0% of Waters shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of AxoGen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Waters shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AxoGen and Waters’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AxoGen -2.29% -4.43% -2.34% Waters 21.71% 38.60% 15.87%

Summary

Waters beats AxoGen on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AxoGen

(Get Free Report)

AxoGen, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries. Its products also comprise Axoguard Nerve Cap, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to protect a peripheral nerve end, as well as separates the nerve from the surrounding environment to reduce the development of symptomatic or painful neuroma; and AxoTouch two-point discriminator, a tool that is used for measuring the innervation density of surface area of the skin. The company provides its products to hospitals, surgery centers, and military hospitals, plastic reconstructive surgeons, orthopedic and plastic hand surgeons, and various oral and maxillofacial surgeons. AxoGen, Inc. is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.

About Waters

(Get Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans. It also designs, manufactures, sells, and services thermal analysis, rheometry, and calorimetry instruments; and develops and supplies software-based products that interface with its instruments, as well as other manufacturers' instruments. In addition, the company offers MS technology instruments are used in drug discovery and development comprising clinical trial testing, the analysis of proteins in disease processes, nutritional safety analysis, and environmental testing. Further, the company provides thermal analysis, rheometry, and calorimetry instruments for use in predicting the suitability and stability of fine chemicals, pharmaceuticals, water, polymers, metals, and viscous liquids for various industrial, consumer good, and healthcare products, as well as for life science research. Its products are used by clinical, pharmaceutical, biochemical, industrial, nutritional safety, environmental, academic, and governmental customers working in research and development, quality assurance, and other laboratory applications. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Milford, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.