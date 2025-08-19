Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 43,500 ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,824,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putney Financial Group LLC boosted its position in ASML by 322.2% in the 1st quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. DZ Bank lowered shares of ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $923.80.

ASML Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $747.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.76. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1-year low of $578.51 and a 1-year high of $945.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $757.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $725.55.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by ($1.39). ASML had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $1.856 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $7.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. ASML’s payout ratio is 26.21%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

