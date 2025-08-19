Critical Review: Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC) and National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) and Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

National Fuel Gas has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sable Offshore has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.0% of National Fuel Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.2% of Sable Offshore shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of National Fuel Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.4% of Sable Offshore shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Fuel Gas 11.15% 20.81% 7.03% Sable Offshore N/A -88.48% -17.69%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares National Fuel Gas and Sable Offshore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares National Fuel Gas and Sable Offshore”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Fuel Gas $1.94 billion 3.97 $77.51 million $2.66 32.14 Sable Offshore N/A N/A -$629.07 million N/A N/A

National Fuel Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Sable Offshore.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for National Fuel Gas and Sable Offshore, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Fuel Gas 0 1 2 1 3.00 Sable Offshore 1 0 6 0 2.71

National Fuel Gas presently has a consensus price target of $96.6667, suggesting a potential upside of 13.08%. Sable Offshore has a consensus price target of $30.3333, suggesting a potential upside of 5.36%. Given National Fuel Gas’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe National Fuel Gas is more favorable than Sable Offshore.

Summary

National Fuel Gas beats Sable Offshore on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields. This segment also transports natural gas for National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation, as well as for other utilities, industrial companies, and power producers in New York State. The Gathering segment builds, owns, and operates natural gas processing and pipeline gathering facilities in the Appalachian region, as well as provides gathering services to Seneca. The Utility segment sells natural gas or provides natural gas utility services to various customers in Buffalo, Niagara Falls, and Jamestown, New York; and Erie and Sharon, Pennsylvania. National Fuel Gas Company was incorporated in 1902 and is headquartered in Williamsville, New York.

About Sable Offshore

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities. The company was formerly known as Flame Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Sable Offshore Corp. in February 2024. Sable Offshore Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

