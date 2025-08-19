Reviewing ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLSD) and Longevity Health (NASDAQ:XAGE)

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ReShape Lifesciences and Longevity Health”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReShape Lifesciences $610,000.00 0.00 -$81.15 million N/A N/A Longevity Health $1.05 million 2.34 -$10.37 million N/A N/A

Longevity Health has higher revenue and earnings than ReShape Lifesciences.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

24.2% of Longevity Health shares are held by institutional investors. 29.0% of Longevity Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ReShape Lifesciences and Longevity Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReShape Lifesciences -668.58% -163.22% -52.10% Longevity Health -682.67% N/A -297.15%

Risk and Volatility

ReShape Lifesciences has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Longevity Health has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Longevity Health beats ReShape Lifesciences on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ReShape Lifesciences

ReShape Lifesciences Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of technology to treat obesity, metabolic diseases, and other gastrointestinal disorders. The company's product portfolio includes ReShape vBloc, a therapy that enables patients to feel full and eat less by intermittently blocking hunger signals on the vagus nerve; ReShape Vest system, an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach to enable weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without permanently changing patient anatomy; and Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy. The company was formerly known as EnteroMedics Inc. and changed its name to ReShape Lifesciences Inc. in October 2017. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

About Longevity Health

Carmell Therapeutics Corporation focuses on the development of plasma-based bioactive material (PBM) to stimulate tissue repair or growth after injury, disease, and aging. Its lead product candidate is CT-101 bone healing accelerant for tibia fracture healing, foot/ankle fusion, spinal fusion, dental bone graft substitute, and bone void filler; and tissue healing accelerant for androgenetic alopecia and chronic wound healing. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

