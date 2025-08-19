Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2025

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCSGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 18th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0794 per share on Friday, August 22nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This is a 0.7% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCS stock opened at $20.47 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $20.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.37.

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.