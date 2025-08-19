Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 18th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0794 per share on Friday, August 22nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This is a 0.7% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
BSCS stock opened at $20.47 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $20.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.37.
About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF
